Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.