Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Roblox by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Roblox by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.