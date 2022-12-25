Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $226,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

