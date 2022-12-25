Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,556 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

