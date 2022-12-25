Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

