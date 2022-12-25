Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,255 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

DT stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

