Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 359 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Stock Up 1.1 %

CCK opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

