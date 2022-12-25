Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $172.26

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.26, but opened at $168.72. Repligen shares last traded at $168.58, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average of $191.72.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

