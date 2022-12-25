Reviewing argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% argenx -295.08% -49.53% -44.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A argenx 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ignyte Acquisition and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

argenx has a consensus target price of $449.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given argenx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe argenx is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A argenx $539.42 million 38.70 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -21.95

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

Summary

Ignyte Acquisition beats argenx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

