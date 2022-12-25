Reviewing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 9.12 $1.33 billion $3.04 19.55 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.64 $844.06 million $0.37 57.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 6 6 0 2.29 Kimco Realty 0 3 7 0 2.70

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $72.94, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 42.71% 10.31% 5.53% Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37%

Summary

Equity Residential beats Kimco Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.