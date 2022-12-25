Reviewing Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 3.78 -$10.29 million ($1.10) -0.65 CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.07 -$57.33 million ($0.51) -3.86

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.9% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kubient and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -522.76% -62.58% -52.70% CleanSpark -43.59% -5.58% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.09%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.85, suggesting that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Kubient on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

