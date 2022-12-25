Reviewing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PaySign has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 1.16% 3.07% 0.43% Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 4.29 -$2.72 million $0.01 242.24 Paltalk $13.27 million 1.04 $1.32 million ($0.32) -4.63

This table compares PaySign and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PaySign and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.76%. Paltalk has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than PaySign.

Summary

PaySign beats Paltalk on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

