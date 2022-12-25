Reviewing Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Piedmont Lithium N/A -10.23% -9.89%

Risk and Volatility

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.78 $24.40 million $2.86 7.48 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sisecam Resources and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 5 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.77%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Sisecam Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

