Reviewing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exactus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55%

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 28.07 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.16 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Exactus and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.81%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Exactus.

Summary

Upexi beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

(Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.