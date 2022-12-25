RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

