RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

