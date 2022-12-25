Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 771 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

