Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.