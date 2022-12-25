Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 371 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

