S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

