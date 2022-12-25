S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 977,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.