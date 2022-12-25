Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 3.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 38,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 743,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.53 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15.

Insider Activity at Sabina Gold & Silver

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Anna Maria Tudela acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,355.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

