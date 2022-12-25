Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $61,292.72 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 41,414 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $61,292.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savara Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a current ratio of 26.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.