Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

