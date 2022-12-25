Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 375 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

