Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SBGSY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

