Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Gap Up to $55.52

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.52, but opened at $56.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 2,612 shares traded.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.