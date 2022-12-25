Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

