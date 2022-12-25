Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.