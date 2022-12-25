Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

