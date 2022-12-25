Security National Bank of SO Dak Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

