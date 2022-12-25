Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $248,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 44.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Stock Up 1.7 %
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
