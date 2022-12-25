SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

