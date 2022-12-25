Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Financial Comparison

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nitto Denko and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $7.60 billion 1.15 $864.47 million $2.92 9.96 Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.43 billion N/A $401.53 million N/A N/A

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nitto Denko and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 11.78% 12.64% 9.52% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections. It also offers Aprepitant capsules, Lenvatinib Mesilate capsules, Vortioxetine Hydrobromide tablets, Edaravone injection, Amlodipine Besylate and Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, Sofosbuvir tablets, Sitagliptin Phosphate tablets, Colistimethate Sodium for injection, and Tofacitinib Citrate tablets. In addition, the company holds properties; retails and distributes pharmaceutical products; offers optometry for optical glasses and sells ophthalmic products; operates hospitals; provides medical management and health information consultancy, as well as bio-tech transfer and consultation services; manufactures and sells health food; and offers orthopedic outpatient and surgical procedures. Further, it manufactures, sells, and distributes health food; develops medical and health technology; trades in optical glasses; and researches, develops, and sells medical devices and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.