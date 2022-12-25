SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) COO Sells $62,017.60 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SJW opened at $81.02 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 222,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

