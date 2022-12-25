Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Cut by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.