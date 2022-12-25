Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

