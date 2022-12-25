Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

