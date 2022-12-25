SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
SDC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
SmileDirectClub Stock Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
