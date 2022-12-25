SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

SDC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

