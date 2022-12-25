Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

