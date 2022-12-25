SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) & The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Critical Analysis

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of The Arena Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of The Arena Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Arena Group and SoOum, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.13%. Given The Arena Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than SoOum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and SoOum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million 0.91 -$89.94 million ($4.89) -1.92 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SoOum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Arena Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -31.62% N/A -36.90% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

About The Arena Group

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About SoOum

(Get Rating)

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.