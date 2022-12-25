South Shore Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

