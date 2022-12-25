SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.34 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.