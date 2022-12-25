SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $40.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

