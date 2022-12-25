Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

