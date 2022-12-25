Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 602,351 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

