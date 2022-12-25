STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Gap Up to $32.62

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $33.45. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

