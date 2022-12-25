Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

