Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,938.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 324,909 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.