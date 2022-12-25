Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

